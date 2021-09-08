Olympian Revathi promoted

Madurai

Veeramani Revathi who took part in recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics has been promoted.

Ms. Revathi, who took part in the 4x400 metres mixed relay was working as a commercial clerk in Madurai. Southern Railway has promoted her as Staff Welfare Inspector and retained her in Madurai. She has been promoted three stages higher from the pay scale 3 to 6 as per the pay scales of VII Central Pay Commission, a press release said.

The present posting would be more convenient for her to continue her sports activities. Divisional Railway Manager, P. Ananth, and Senior Divisional Personnel Officer, C.Sudhagaran, congratulated her for the promotion.