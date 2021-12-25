‘Occupants of overloaded autos ineligible for compensation after accidents’

Police official warns auto drivers against altering seating arrangements

Divers or passengers of overloaded autorickshaws could not claim compensation from insurance companies if the vehicles, which violated the Motor Vehicle Act, got involved in accidents, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S. Arumugasamy.

Addressing auto drivers and owners at a meeting organised to create awareness of road safety here on Saturday, he said auto drivers should not alter seating arrangements to overload their vehicles. Stating that the three-wheelers, upon overloading, lost their stability and faced the danger of meeting with accidents.

The Deputy Commissioner warned the auto drivers that Madurai City Police would issue show-cause notices to the auto drivers if they altered the seating arrangements and permitted more than three persons in their vehicles.

The drivers would have to appear before the Regional Transport Officer concerned, who would suspend the permit of the vehicles for violation of the MV Act.

The drivers were also warned of stringent action if they parked their vehicles in such a way that it caused inconvenience to the public and road users. All auto drivers should wear proper uniform, he added.

Assistant Commissioners of Police (Traffic) A. Tirumalai and Mariappan, and Regional Transport Officers Singaravelan, Selvam and Chithra spoke on the occasion.