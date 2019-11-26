Nutritious meal scheme workers stage road roko

The police arrested 163 nutritious meal scheme workers as they staged a road roko in Palayamkottai on Tuesday to highlight their demands.

They said the workers, who were working under special time scale of pay for 37 years should be made government employees and give a monthly pension of ₹ 9,000 besides ₹ 5 lakh as gratuity on superannuation. All existing vacancies should be filled up and government should give up its move to merge noon meal centres citing lack of children. Apart from increasing subsidy per child to ₹ 5, LPG cylinders should be supplied directly to the centres.

As the protesting workers attempted to stage a road roko near Government Siddha Medical College, the police arrested 163 of them.

In Thoothukudi, the nutritious meal scheme workers blocked vehicular traffic near Kamaraj Vegetable Market after they were stopped by the police even as they were taking out procession towards the Corporation office from the Government Employees’ Union Office. The police arrested 316 persons including 36 men.