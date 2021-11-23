Nursing college correspondent surrenders in court

The nursing college correspondent Jothi Murugan, who was wanted in connection with a case filed under the POCSO Act, surrendered before a court at Polur in Tiruvannamalai district on Tuesday.

Last week, students of the private college at Muthanampatti blocked Dindigul-Palani Road demanding action against the correspondent as he had allegedly physically abused some students. DIG of Police (Dindigul Range) Vijayakumari assured the students that the police would take firm action. Even as the police were on the look-out for the accused and formed five special teams, he surrendered before a court.

The police have planned to take Jothi Murugan into custody for interrogation. Three students have lodged complaints with the Thadicombu police and the police have registered cases in this connection.

Collector S. Visakan assured the students that Revenue Department authorities would examine the situation. The students and the SFI members had demanded formation of a committee to run the institutions owned by Jothi Murugan or sought transfer of the students to different institution. On Monday, Minister for Cooperation I. Periyasamy told reporters that the government would hold an impartial probe and the guilty would not be spared.

Meanwhile, the students assembled near Kamarajar bus stand in Dindigul on Tuesday and staged a demonstration seeking the arrest of a few more suspects who were hand-in-glove with Jothi Murugan.

The police pacified the agitators saying they would probe into the complaints.

Hostel warden Archana, who figured in the offence, had been arrested and remanded in judicial custody.