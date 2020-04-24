Number of mobile vegetable vans to go up

DINDIGUL

With a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases and in the movement of a number of motorists, the Corporation officials have planned to step up the mobile vegetable vans from 70 to 200 vehicles daily.

According to the Corporation officials, residents in all the 48 wards would get vegetables on their streets twice a week. The vehicles with the volunteers have been issued tokens. Every week, they shall renew the tokens and confine to the wards assigned to them. The vegetables will be available to the residents from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The officials have appealed to the residents not to step out of their homes on any circumstances. The police have issued several rounds of warnings and the violators would be booked under the National Disaster Management Act among others.

The Corporation officials said that the mobile vehicles earmarked for containment zones shall not move to other wards. The grocery items shall also be available for the residents in the containment zones and different bags priced to suit all types of people have been designed, they added.

The Corporation officials also said that the vehicles would cover a radius of 14 km within the jurisdiction and hoped the people would stay indoors.