Madurai

Now cycle tyres ensure personal distancing

Corporation workers use cycle tyres to maintain social distancing while supplying water at Thasildar Nagar in Madurai on Friday.

Corporation workers use cycle tyres to maintain social distancing while supplying water at Thasildar Nagar in Madurai on Friday.   | Photo Credit: S_James

Corporation officials are using cycle tyres to ensure personal distancing between residents while supplying drinking water through lorries.

Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan said, “since there are no fixed spots from where lorries can supply water and as it is not possible to draw squares or circles to ensure personal distancing, we have instructed officials to use cycle tyres to ensuring personal distancing. Residents have also been told to wear face masks while coming to fetch water”.

D. Thiagarajan, Assistant Engineer (wards 87-90), said that around 20 tyres were being arranged in two rows.

“We arrange the tyres at a two-metre distance and ensure that there is sufficient space between two rows so that each resident can carry a pot,” he said.

Corporation staff would be present to ensure that residents adhere to the physical distancing norms. “Earlier, despite appeal from our staff, residents used to crowd near tankers but this cycle tyre method has helped in reducing the crowd and maintaining discipline,” said R. Jeya, Assistant Engineer (wards 30 and 31). The Commissioner said that they have also decided to fix additional three pipes to each water lorry as a measure to reduce crowding.

