Madurai

Notice ordered

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has ordered notice to the Centre and the State in a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to the governments to come up with a comprehensive legislation on ‘Torts and State liability’, as per Supreme Court orders.

A Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and B. Pugalendhi ordered notices to the Centre and the State governments and sought their responses on the PIL petition filed by K. Pushpavanam, a law student from Madurai.

The petitioner also sought a direction to the Centre to appoint a Chairperson and members to the 22nd Law Commission. The main function of the law commission is to work for the legal reforms, the petitioner said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 25, 2020 10:11:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/notice-ordered/article33179170.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY