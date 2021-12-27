Madurai

‘No special classes for schools till January 2’

Virudhunagar

Collector J. Meghanath Reddy has instructed all schools to comply with the State Government’s order of declaring holiday for all schools from December 27 to January 2, 2022.

In a statement, the Collector said that the holiday till January 2, 2022 has been declared for all government, aided, matriculation, CBSE, schools.

Stating that the district administration has received information that some schools were conducting special offline classes and some schools online classes during the holiday period, he instructed the heads of schools that no such special classes should be conducted.

He warned that stringent action would be taken against schools that are found to violate the State Government’s directive.


