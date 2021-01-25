No pollution in Sellur tank, HC informed

After the State government on Monday informed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that a substantial portion of water hyacinth had been removed from the Vaigai, the court directed the authorities to take steps to remove the growth from the remaining portion of the tank in two weeks.

A Division Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and S. Ananthi was also informed by the State that there was no contamination of water in Sellur tank and no polluted water got mixed with the water in the tank.

The court was hearing the public interest litigation petition filed by M. Muthuselvam of Madurai who sought a direction to the State to remove water hyacinth from the Vaigai and ascertain the cause of froth and foam in Sellur tank.