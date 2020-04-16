No community transmission in Kanniyakumari district

Asserting that there was no community transmission of COVID-19 in Kanniyakumari district, M. Karunakaran, Special Officer designated by the State government to monitor anti-COVID-19 operations in five southern districts, said movement of people between the district and Kerala was being monitored round-the-clock by the police and public health department officials. Collector and Superintendent of Police were in touch with their counterparts in Thiruvananthapuram.

“Those, who have to travel due to medical emergency or some other valid reason, can apply for e-passes being issued by the Collector,” he said.

Speaking to reporters after chairing a review meeting held here on Wednesday, he said blood and throat swab samples of 182 persons, who had close contacts with five positive patients undergoing treatment in the Government Medical College Hospital at Aasaaripallam, had been tested and 11 of them were found to be carrying the virus. So, they were admitted in the hospital. Subsequently, places of positive patients like Dennison Road and Velladichivilai were disinfected.

He said the COVID-19 relief that included ₹ 1,000 in cash, free rice, dhal, sugar and cooking oil were distributed to more than 98% of ration cardholders and the rest would get the relief shortly. Similarly, the dole for May would reach the beneficiaries soon. He said the district administration had done good job in ensuring supply of essentials and medicines to the public during the lockdown.

“Since the district administration is taking efforts to curb the viral infection, the public should cooperate with the official machinery to end the crisis on an early note by remaining indoors,” he appealed.

Elaborating the steps being taken to curb the viral outbreak, Collector Prashant M. Wadnere said 16 of 597 persons screened so far had tested positive for COVID-19. Even as 1,155 persons had been kept in home quarantine, the administration had taken steps to ensure uninterrupted supply of essentials and medicines to these families.

Superintendent of Police Shreenath said the district police, which was vigorously executing the lockdown, had so far registered 4,397 cases and seized 3,563 vehicles used by violators.

Additional Director General of Police and another Special Officer for the district Mahesh Kumar Agarwal, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tirunelveli Range, Praveen Kumar Abinapu, Nagercoil Corporation Commissioner K. Saravanakumar and other senior officials participated in the review meeting.