No case of monkeypox, says Health Minister

‘Reports of four persons admitted with symptoms to Kanniyakumari hospital are not true’

Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Friday reiterated that there was no case of monkeypox in Tamil Nadu.

Journalists in Chennai asked the Minister about reports of four persons, including three of a family from Villukuri, having been admitted with symptoms of monkeypox to the Kanniyakumari District Government Medical College Hospital at Asaripallam. Mr. Subramanian said the information was not true.

Sources at the medical college hospital said the patients were isolated and their sputum and blood samples were sent to Pune for analysis.

“Since we have already started the treatment, we can see some improvement in their condition, and hence it may be chickenpox. Anyway, we can come to the conclusion only on getting the analysis result from Pune,” said a doctor.

The doctor added that the patients did not have any travel history.