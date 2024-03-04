GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NLC donates x-ray, ultra sound scanning machines to Virudhunagar Govt. Medical College Hospital

March 04, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

NLC Tamil Nadu Power Limited, Tuticorin, has donated CR-X-ray machine and ultra sound scanning machine to Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital.

Inaugurating the new machines, Virudhunagar Collector V. P. Jayaseelan said that the Department of Radiology gets some 3,000 patients, including pregnant women, children, elderly persons and differently-abled persons every month for taking ultra sound scan.

The additional scanning machine will benefit the patients, he said.

Similarly, the Radiology Department is involved in taking 9,000 computed radiography x-rays every month. The portable machine will help to take x-rays for the in-patients admitted to various wards.

An x-ray machine was also given to the Paediatric and Neo-natal care ward of the hospital.

College Dean K. Seethalakshmi, NLC Tamil Nadu Power Limited, Chief Finance Officer, Dhanapal and Deputy General Manager, (HR), S. Saravanan were present.

