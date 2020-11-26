Nivar brought mere drizzle in few pockets

Except for a drizzle in a few pockets, southern districts widely experienced a dry spell on Thursday.

Even as Nivar cyclone kept the official machinery on alert mode across many districts, especially in Ramanathapuram, since the last five days, the D-day passed off on a quiet note bringing much relief.

There was no effect in the southern districts, including Rameswaram and Pamban, where the sea remained calm. Fisheries department officials said that they would wait for the forecast from the IMD and based on that alone, the fishermen would be given the nod to venture into the sea.

Most of the towns in Tirunelveli, Theni, Dindigul, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram and Virudhunagar remained dry. Some parts of Madurai city and Melur experienced mild showers in the evening, PWD officials said.

The inflow into reservoirs in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Theni districts had not increased during the last 24 hours, though some pockets experienced rains. The catchment areas also remained dry.

Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts had some showers during the evening which brought in pleasant weather.

Though it was a public holiday, many tourist spots including Kodaikanal remained deserted due to cyclone warning. Pamban, which draws a good number of tourists, was free of traffic. Train services too were suspended as a precaution and many mofusil buses too did not operate during the day.