NIA team searches house of a suspect in ‘The Rameshwaram Cafe’ bomb blast; seize mobile phone

March 27, 2024 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A three-member team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted a search at the residence of a suspect involved in The Rameswaram Cafe bomb blast case at Devipattinam in Ramanathapuram district here on Wednesday.

Reliable sources said that a team comprising a DSP and two other officers searched the house of Sheik Dawood (37) and his father Fakrudeen in Manalvadi Street and at Pazham Kottai Street, Devipattinam, near here. The check started at 6.30 a.m. and concluded around 12.30 p.m.

It is said that the team seized a mobile phone from the premises.

Before leaving the place, it was said that the NIA officials served a summon to Sheik Dawood directing him to appear before the NIA office in Bengaluru for further interrogation.

The sources further said that the Devipattinam and Keelakarai police have registered cases against Sheik Dawood on charges of possessing arms and other banned items.

The NIA officials had interrogated him thrice in the last four years for his alleged involvement in a few heinous crimes including the shooting of SSI Wilson at a police check-post in Kanniyakumari district in which the police officer died. Investigations revealed that Sheik Dawood had played a role in transferring funds for the operation and also harboured the suspects in the crime.

In the recent bomb blast in The Rameshwaram Cafe, about 10 people were injured. After registering the case, the Karnataka police transferred the probe to the NIA for further investigation.

