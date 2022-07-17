NHAI plants 3,000 saplings in Madurai

Madurai

Over 3,000 saplings were planted by National Highways Authority of India, Madurai, during a drive on Sunday as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

Under this initiative, NHAI Regional Office, Madurai, and its Project Implementation Units, Dindigul, Madurai and Thanjavur planted a total of 3.000 saplings at Oddanchatram to Madathakulam section of NH-209, Chettikulam to Natham section of NH-785 and Cholapuram to Thanjavur section of NH-45C, according to a statement.

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, District Forest Officer Gurusamy Dabbala and Additional Collector, Saravanan, were present at the plantation drive at Chatrappatti village along the Chettikulam to Natham Section. Around 785 saplings were planted.

District Revenue Officer R. Sakthivel, NHAI Regional Officer Vibhav Mittal, Project Director V. Nagaraj were present.

This plantation drive is a part of a nation-wide drive which was launched by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, as part of NHAI’s aim to plant 75 lakh plantations till August 15 to commemorate 75 years of Independence.

Pubic representatives, NGOs, and students from American College, Madurai, and Government Higher Secondary School, Chatrapati, Madurai. were also present.