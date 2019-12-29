New Year celebrations at Hotel Tamil Nadu

MADURAI

“Families from middle class backgrounds must not think that stepping out for New Year’s celebrations is unreachable,” said Senior Manager, Hotel Tamil Nadu, M. Guneswaran, at a press meet here on Saturday.

For the first time, the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation has offered an evening for family with concerts and games at the Hotel on Alagarkoil Road on December 31. The evening will also have a lavish buffet costing ₹ 3,000 for two adults and two children below the age of 12 years.

Mr. Guneswaran said that welcoming the new year has been a long-time tradition for people and that involving alcohol during the function will disallow families from enjoying the event as the presence of children may put a damper on spirits.

To entertain the masses, performances by singer Malgudi Subha, Lakshman Sruthi band and other actors and dancers will be on stage, he said. District Tourism Officer P. Balamurugan said that the performers would be ensuring entertainment through the night.

Passes will be available at ticketpass.in and 9842450963.