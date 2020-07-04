New set of judges for High Court Bench

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court will resume normal functioning from Monday. However, cases will be heard only through video conferencing.

Justice M. Sathyanarayanan will be the administrative judge for the next three months. A Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and P. Rajamanickam will hear public interest litigation petitions and all division bench writ and appellate side matters. A Division Bench of Justices K. Kalyanasundaram and T. Krishnavalli will hear habeas corpus petitions and criminal appeals and criminal cases to be heard by a division bench, including crime against women and children.

The other judges deputed to the High Court Bench for the next three months are Justice V. Bharathidasan, Justice D. Krishnakumar, Justice S. S. Sundar, Justice R. Suresh Kumar, Justice J. Nisha Banu, Justice RMT Teeka Raman, Justice N. Seshasayee, Justice G. R. Swaminathan, Justice R. Tharani, Justice R. Pongiappan and Justice B. Pugalendhi.