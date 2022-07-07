New government college inaugurated at Manur

TIRUNELVELI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the Government Arts and Science College at Manur near here on Thursday through videoconferencing.

Later, Assembly Speaker M. Appavu, Collector V. Vishnu, MP S. Gnanathiraviam, MLAs Nainar Nagenthran (Tirunelveli) and M. Abdul Wahab (Palayamkottai) lighted the traditional lamp in a simple function held at Government High School at Melapillaiyarkulam near Manur to mark the inauguration of the college.

This is the second government arts and science college to be established in Tirunelveli district after Rani Anna Government College for Women.

The new college offers courses in B.A. Tamil and English, B.Com., and B.Sc. Computer Science and Physics during this academic year. Once the admission of students is completed, the classes will start in temporary classrooms in the Government High School at Melapillaiyarkulam and will be moved to the permanent building to come up at Madhavakurichi on Tirunelveli – Sankarankovil Road.

Joint Director of Collegiate Education R. Bhaskaran was present.