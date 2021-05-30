New COVID care centre at Veeracholan

Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu has appealed to village elders and elected representatives to create awareness of the importance of giving samples for COVID-19 testing and administering vaccines among the rural populace.

After inaugurating a new COVID care centre (CCC) at Veeracholan with 100 beds on Sunday, Mr. Thennarasu said that health officials can go to villages and administer vaccines in the presence of local elected representatives in order to contain spread of the viral infection.

Positive persons with mild infection would be put in CCC and others with moderate and high infection would be sent to Government hospitals for treatment.

Virudhunagar District Revenue Officer R. Mangalaramasubramanian, District Adi Dravida Welfare Officer Ganesan, Tahsildars Sivakumar and Chandrasekar and Deputy Director (Health Services) A. Palanisamy were present.