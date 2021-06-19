Madurai

New Corporation Commissioner for Thoothukudi

Charusree.  

Charusree assumed office as the new Commissioner of Thoothukudi Corporation here on Saturday. She told reporters that priority would be accorded to fight the COVID-19 with the support of the residents. The Corporation would strive hard to give basic amenities and steps would be taken to check waterlogging.

She had served in Villupuram district as Sub-Collector, Thirukovilur, and Joint Commissioner (Commercial Taxes), Chennai. An engineering graduate from Guindy College of Engineering, she was the topper at all-India level in her batch.


