New Corporation Commissioner assumes office in Thoothukudi

February 15, 2024 08:14 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

L. Madhubalan, a 2018-batch IAS officer, assumed office as Commissioner of Thoothukudi Corporation on Thursday.

Corporation officials, led by City Engineer L.K. Bhaskar, received the new Commissioner.

Mr. Madhubalan said he would accord top priority to sanitary operations to keep the town clean.

After serving in Cuddalore district as Additional Collector and the Commissioner of Madurai Corporation, Mr. Madhubalan has been posted as the Corporation Commissioner in Thoothukudi following the transfer of his predecessor C.. Dinesh Kumar to Madurai Corporation.

Accompanied by officials and Mayor Jegan Periyasamy, he visited the planetarium and ‘Ainthinai Poonga’ near VOC College.