New Collector takes charge

T.S. Rajasekar assumed office as Collector of Madurai on Monday. He had served as Secretary of Tamil Nadu State Election Commission previously.

On his first day, the Collector received petitions from differently-abled petitioners who were waiting to have their grievances redressed.

Hailing from Tirunelveli district, Mr. Rajasekar, joined the civil services as Group I Services officer in 1989 and was conferred IAS in 2006.

Previously, he has worked in the Rural Development department in various capacities. He was part of the State Planning Commission. Mr. Rajasekar has worked on a World Bank project on poverty reduction. He was also part of the Special Programmes Implementation department of the State government.

