New bus services flagged off

Minister for Forests Dindigul C. Srinivasan, flagged off three new bus services on the Palani-Dindigul-Neyveli and Palani-Dindigul-Villupuram and Madurai-Dindigul routes, at the Kamarajar bus stand here on Saturday. He said that a total of 250 new buses have been bought at a cost of ₹83 crore and the Madurai Division has been given five new bus services, of which Dindigul range has got three.

The Minister said that more bus services will be operated to hilly areas and remote pockets of the district, so that people’s need gets addressed. He also inspected the laying of new roads within the corporation limits in the presence of Collector M. Vijayalakshmi.

Later, Mr. Srinivasan inaugurated newly constructed halls at Nilakottai and Natham GH, for attendees of patients to stay. He said that in the district over nine lakh people had received treatment as out-patients and over two lakh people had been treated as in-patients and 37,679 surgeries have been performed across various government hospitals in Dindigul district in 2019. “The district has a headquarter hospital apart from 13 GHs and 65 primary health centres with more than 170 doctors, 800 nurses and 1,400 beds. The government has planned to upgrade medical facilities and services across the State,” he added.

The newly constructed halls at Natham and Nilakottai built at a cost of ₹37 lakh and ₹45 lakh respectively, are equipped with bathroom and toilet facilities and rooms for the attendees of patients.