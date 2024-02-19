GIFT a SubscriptionGift
New bus for govt. medical college students in Virudhunagar

February 19, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau
Virudhunagar Government Medical College gets a new bus for the students.

Virudhunagar Government Medical College gets a new bus for the students.

Virudhunagar Government Medical College gets a new bus for the students to commute between the college and the hospital.

Collector V.P. Jayaseelan handed over the bus to the Dean, K. Seethalakshmi, in the presence of Vice-Principal Dr. Anitha and Virudhunagar Regional Transport Officer Baskaran.

The bus has been procured under Corporate Social Responsibility fund.

The college which started functioning from 2021 has got 450 students now. The second and third year students need to go to the hospital for their practical training every day. Since they need to travel 12 km, the students sought a bus for their safe journey.

