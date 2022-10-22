Neurologist V. Nagarajan from Madurai has been nominated as a member of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences-Madurai. According to a gazette notification released on Saturday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has nominated Dr. Nagarajan to the institute body of AIIMS-Madurai, as its member. He would replace V.M. Katoch, President JIPMER, Puducherry, the notification added.
Neurologist nominated to AIIMS-Madurai
