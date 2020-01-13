‘Nellai’ Kannan signs in police records

TIRUNELVELI

Orator ‘Nellai’ Kannan, who was enlarged on bail after being arrested for his alleged ‘inflammatory speech’ against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, signed in the records of Melapalayam police station on Monday.

When he addressed a public meeting at Melapalayam on December 29 against the Citizenship Amendment Act, Mr. Kannan allegedly incited the Muslims “to finish off” Mr. Modi and Mr. Shah, a petition submitted on behalf of the BJP to Tirunelveli City Police Commissioner Deepak M. Damor charged.

Based on the complaint, Melapalayam police registered case against Mr. Kannan and arrested him in a hotel in Perambalur on January 2. He was remanded in judicial custody and lodged in Salem Central Prison. Tirunlveli Principal District Judge A. Nazir Ahmed granted him bail on Friday with the condition that he should sign in the records of Melapalayam police station every morning and evening.

Meanwhile, a group of Bahujan Samaj Party cadre submitted a petition during the weekly grievance day meeting held at the Collectorate on Monday, seeking registration of case against Mr. Kannan for allegedly speaking against BSP supremo Mayawati while addressing the meeting held at Melapalayam.