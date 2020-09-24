‘Need for special legislation to protect domestic workers’

The National Domestic Workers Movement on Thursday called for special legislation to protect the welfare and livelihoods of the work force across the country.

Addressing mediapersons, along with a group of domestic workers, P. Clara, State coordinator, emphasised their plight in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic and said the movement held protests across the country on Thursday.

Many workers lost their livelihoods since the outbreak of the pandemic, as they were falsely perceived to be carriers of the viral infection, said Ms. Clara. “Many of the domestic workers are sole breadwinners of their families. With the loss of livelihood, many are unable to pay their rent or make ends meet. Only a few have resumed work.”

Hence, the government must provide a financial aid of ₹7,500 for each month from April to December to withstand the financial crisis caused by the pandemic.

Condemning the passage of three key labour bills in Parliament, she said they would undermine the security and livelihood of unorganised workers. “The government must ensure that social security schemes can be availed by domestic workers too.”