National Youth Day celebrated

Madurai

The National Service Scheme and the Swami Vivekananda Higher Research and Education Centre of Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) jointly celebrated National Youth Day on January 12 as part of the birth anniversary celebrations of Swami Vivekananda.

A press release from MKU said that a webinar was organised as part of the event. MKU Vice-Chancellor M. Krishnan presided over the event. In his presidential address, he pointed out that if principles of Swami Vivekananda are followed by the youth, it will lead the nation towards the its development.

K. Chandran, former professor of Zoology, Vivekananda College, explained the contributions of freedomfighters and Swami Vivekananda.

Nagalingam of Indira Gandhi National Tribal University, Madhya Pradesh, also spoke during the webinar.

MKU Syndicate member S. Theenathayalan welcomed the gathering. P. Rajkumar, Professor of Sociology, proposed a vote of thanks.

P. Jeyabharathy, Director, Swami Vivekananda Higher Research and Education Centre, participated.