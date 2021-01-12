National Youth Day celebrated

Madurai
The National Service Scheme and the Swami Vivekananda Higher Research and Education Centre of Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) jointly celebrated National Youth Day on January 12 as part of the birth anniversary celebrations of Swami Vivekananda.
A press release from MKU said that a webinar was organised as part of the event. MKU Vice-Chancellor M. Krishnan presided over the event. In his presidential address, he pointed out that if principles of Swami Vivekananda are followed by the youth, it will lead the nation towards the its development.
K. Chandran, former professor of Zoology, Vivekananda College, explained the contributions of freedomfighters and Swami Vivekananda.
Nagalingam of Indira Gandhi National Tribal University, Madhya Pradesh, also spoke during the webinar.
MKU Syndicate member S. Theenathayalan welcomed the gathering. P. Rajkumar, Professor of Sociology, proposed a vote of thanks.
P. Jeyabharathy, Director, Swami Vivekananda Higher Research and Education Centre, participated.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath