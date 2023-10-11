National Investigation Agency sleuths search house of young man in Madurai, seize his mobile phone

October 11, 2023 11:49 am | Updated 11:49 am IST - Madurai

Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, conducted searches at the house of A. Thajuddin Haamidih in Madurai, in connection with a case registered in 2022, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The team arrived at Haamidih’s residence on Kazimar Street at around 5 a.m. and conducted the search for about an hour. Later, they took him to the building of the Boy’s Club of the Madurai City Police, and questioned him in connection with the case registered against “some” suspected persons having assembled during a proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bihar in 2022.

The NIA sleuths also seized a mobile phone and two SIM cards from him.

Local police said that the NIA tracked down Haamidih based on phone contacts.

Haamidih however claimed that he had never been to Bihar, and was not connected with the case in any way, and complained of harassment. He complained that even as the search was underway in his presence at his house, the media, quoting police sources, were falsely reporting that he was absconding.