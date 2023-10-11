HamberMenu
National Investigation Agency sleuths search house of young man in Madurai, seize his mobile phone

The search, at the house of A. Thajuddin Haamidih, was in connection with a 2022 UAPA case against persons who had allegedly assembled during a proposed visit of PM Modi in Bihar; Haamidih claimed he had no connection with the case

October 11, 2023 11:49 am | Updated 11:49 am IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau
Police personnel posted outside the Boy’s Club building in Madurai, where A. Thajuddin Haamidih was questioned

Police personnel posted outside the Boy’s Club building in Madurai, where A. Thajuddin Haamidih was questioned | Photo Credit: Ashok R

Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, conducted searches at the house of A. Thajuddin Haamidih in Madurai, in connection with a case registered in 2022, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The team arrived at Haamidih’s residence on Kazimar Street at around 5 a.m. and conducted the search for about an hour. Later, they took him to the building of the Boy’s Club of the Madurai City Police, and questioned him in connection with the case registered against “some” suspected persons having assembled during a proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bihar in 2022.

The NIA sleuths also seized a mobile phone and two SIM cards from him.

Local police said that the NIA tracked down Haamidih based on phone contacts.

Haamidih however claimed that he had never been to Bihar, and was not connected with the case in any way, and complained of harassment. He complained that even as the search was underway in his presence at his house, the media, quoting police sources, were falsely reporting that he was absconding.

