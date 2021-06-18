N-plant blanks inspected in Ukraine

Inspection of blanks for the steam generator and reactor vessels of reactors 5 and 6 of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project has been completed in Ukraine.

An official statement said Inspector of the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) Malik Rohit visited Energomashspetsstal PJSC, the Ukrainian manufacturer of special cast and forged products for Kudankulam reactors being built with Russian assistance, in the second week of June. The acceptance inspection took placefrom June 7 to 11.

Seven large-tonnage blanks were successfully tested. Shipment of these products, weighing about 267 tonnes, is scheduled for the month-end.

Energomashspetsstal that started work on the Kudankulam NPP project in 2016 has manufactured hundreds of blanks for the reactor vessel, steam generator, main circulation pump and other reactor equipment, the statement said.