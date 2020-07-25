Mysterious death after custodial torture: CB-CID team interrogates brother of deceased

The CB-CID’s ongoing investigation on the death of construction labourer S. Mahendran of Srivenkateswarapuram near Sattankulam continued on Saturday.

After interrogating the mother of the victim, S. Vadivu and his sister S. Santhanamari, Investigation Officer and Deputy Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar, grilled the relatives of the deceased at the Revenue Inspector’s Office at Peikulam near Sattankulam.

The interrogation that started with Mahendran’s brother Durai around noon continued even after the dusk as the investigators questioned some of the relatives of the deceased also.

Sub-Inspector of Police of Sattankulam Raghu Ganesh and his team picked-up Mahendran from his house on May 23 after they could not locate his brother Durai in connection with the murder of a police informer on May 18. After being released by the police allegedly with multiple injuries including a grievous head injury, Mahendran was admitted to the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital where he died.

Following reported threat from the police, the family cremated the body without post-mortem.

After the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court’s intervention led to the custodial death of trader P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks of Sattankulam, Mrs. Vadivu approached the Court seeking inquiry into the alleged custodial torture by the police that led to the death of her son. Subsequently, the CB-CID team that earlier was handling the twin custodial deaths case, is now probing the death of Mahendran.