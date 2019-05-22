Muslim leaders demand action against H. Raja

RAMANATHAPURAM

Functionaries of political parties and Muslim organisations presented petitions to the district police, demanding action against BJP’s national secretary H. Raja for reportedly denigrating the Muslims in Kilakarai.

In separate petitions with common content to Superintendent of Police Omprakash Meena submitted here on Wednesday, the leaders demanded the detention of Mr. Raja under National Security Act for fomenting communal hatred and attempting to disturb peace and tranquillity.

Mr. Raja’s “derogatory remarks,” while talking to reporters in Kodaikanal a few days ago, were widely telecast in all television channels. The video clips of his remarks targeting the Muslims in Kilakarai were also being circulated in social media, they said.

The BJP leader’s remarks, “inciting violence and hatred,” have hurt the Hindus and Muslims who lived in harmony in Kilakarai, they said. Mr. Raja had also portrayed the Muslims in Kilakarai in poor light they said and demanded criminal action against him.

The petitioners included leaders of Naam Tamizhar Katchi, Social Democratic Party of India, Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath and other Muslim outfits. Police said they could take no action on the petitions as there was no cognisable offence as per legal opinion.

The Kilakarai police had, on May 20, registered in the Community Service Record, a complaint lodged by one A. Badhrusaman, an officer-bearer of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath, against Mr. Raja for his remarks made at the press conference in Kodaikanal.