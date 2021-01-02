MP’s novel gets award from literary forum in Malaysia

Noted author and Madurai MP’s novel ‘Veerayuga Nayagan Velpaari’ has bagged the best international Tamil work award constituted by Malaysia-based Tan Sri K.R. Soma Language and Literary Foundation.

The biennial award carries a citation and a purse of US$ 10,000. The novel, based on Tamil Sangam literature, revolves around a tribal king, popularly known as ‘Mullaikku Ther kodutha Paari.’

“The novel speaks about the early conflict between nature and man’s greed which still continues,” Mr. Venkatesan said. The king, known for his valour, could not be defeated by any individual ore even collective efforts of Cheras, Cholas and Pandiyas, but only through conspiracy.

The novel, published in 2019, has been included in the syllabus in Malaysia University.

The author, who won Sahitya Akademi award for his novel ‘Kaaval Kottam,’ said that he was happy for the latest international recognition for his work. “This award will help attract more readers to the novel,” he said. The award ceremony could not be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.