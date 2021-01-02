MP’s novel gets award from literary forum in Malaysia

Noted author and Madurai MP’s novel ‘Veerayuga Nayagan Velpaari’ has bagged the best international Tamil work award constituted by Malaysia-based Tan Sri K.R. Soma Language and Literary Foundation.
The biennial award carries a citation and a purse of US$ 10,000. The novel, based on Tamil Sangam literature, revolves around a tribal king, popularly known as ‘Mullaikku Ther kodutha Paari.’
“The novel speaks about the early conflict between nature and man’s greed which still continues,” Mr. Venkatesan said. The king, known for his valour, could not be defeated by any individual ore even collective efforts of Cheras, Cholas and Pandiyas, but only through conspiracy.
The novel, published in 2019, has been included in the syllabus in Malaysia University.
The author, who won Sahitya Akademi award for his novel ‘Kaaval Kottam,’ said that he was happy for the latest international recognition for his work. “This award will help attract more readers to the novel,” he said. The award ceremony could not be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath