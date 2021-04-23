MP warns of COVID-19 situation worsening in Madurai district

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan urged the district administration to step up the number of swab tests, fever camps and the vaccination drive

Cautioning the Madurai district administration of soon facing a shortage of beds given the increased rate of positivity of COVID-19 infections in recent weeks, Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan has sought increased fever camps, and for testing to be increased to 25,000 samples a day.

In a statement, he said that the positivity rate has increased from 6.34% to 7.17%. “If this high rate of positivity is not controlled immediately, the district will face shortage of beds,” he said.

He wanted the district administration to increase the number of fever camps from 240 to 400. The camps should focus on in areas that are highly-infected with COVID-19. “Similar efforts taken last year by doubling the number of fever camps helped a lot during the first wave of infection,” he said.

Contending that Madurai was the most thickly-populated district next to Chennai, he said that if the speed of infections was not contained, the situation will worsen and go beyond any control.

Though increasing daily dosage of vaccinations will be of great help, it was not under the control of the district administration. However, the administration should ensure that the available stock of vaccinations was immediately administered to the people without causing any wastage.

Mr. Venkatesan also appealed to the people to strictly follow the mask rule and to avoid unnecessary crowding. “The next week will be very important and our activities will determine whether we are going to control the situation or worsen it,” the Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP said.

He also appreciated the continuous efforts of the health workers in facing the challenges for the last one year.