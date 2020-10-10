MP wants CPRF to set up exam centre in TN, Puducherry

Madurai

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan has urged A.P. Maheswari, Director General of Central Reserve Police Force, to set up at least one examination centre each in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to enable job aspirants to appear for written examination for CRPF Paramedical Staff Examination – 2020 on August 31.

In a memorandum sent on Saturday, he expressed his disappointment that none of the nine centres planned across India was in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The CRPF has issued a notification calling for applications for 24 posts of Group ‘B’ and ‘C’ non-ministerial, non-gazetted, combatised staff on all-India basis with the last date of application on August 31. The total declared vacancies are around 780 and the date of written examination has been fixed on December 20.

The MP said that the notification had listed only nine centres for examination. Among them, five are in northern states, two in southern States, one each in western and eastern parts of India.

“I do not find anything wrong in having five centres in northern States. But, equity is not there for other parts of country in distribution of examination centres. Shockingly, there is no examination centre in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry,” he said.

This unequal distribution would put candidates from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in a great difficulty in view of Covid 19 and movement of people is a risk. This should not be a deterrent for aspirants for competing for the posts declared. The MP urged the DG to increase the examination centres and ensure proper distribution to all parts of the country.

As the last date to submit applications is over, he also requested the DG to extend the last date by one month from the date of revised notification to accommodate new applications in view of changes in original notification.