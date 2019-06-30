MP demands funds for artists participating in World Tamil Conference

Member of Parliament Su. Venkatesan said that the Tamil Nadu government was yet to disburse funds allocated towards aiding over 40 artistes and 100 research scholars to participate in the World Tamil Conference to be held in Chicago between July 4 and 7.

Speaking at a press conference, he said that though the State government had promised a total of ₹3.5 crore to be disbursed among those representing the TN contingent, the amount was yet to reach the participants.

“Since the conference is nearing, the government must help the artistes and scholars at the earliest,” he said.

Mr. Venkatesan said that he had communicated with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman about the need to immediately release funds necessary for the construction of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Madurai. “Unless the funds come through immediately, construction will not be completed within three years,” he said.

Railway projects

The MP said that several developmental projects, including the need for better railway connectivity, were discussed with the Minister.

“Tejas Express is a well functioning and luxurious train. However, most trains leaving Madurai do not have Tamil names. We have proposed that this train be named as ‘Tamil Sangam Express’,” he said.

He added that better railway connectivity between Madurai, Tiruppur and Coimbatore was a necessity. “Several labourers from southern districts travel to Tiruppur and Coimbatore everyday for their livelihood but there are very few trains connecting the cities,” he said.

He also said that gauge conversion work on Madurai-Bodi section should be speeded up.

Infrastructural development

Mr. Venkatesan said that an industrial corridor needs to be built between Madurai and Ramanathapuram or Madurai and Sivaganga to improve small and large-scale trade.

He added that as promised in his manifesto, he would facilitate the construction of a rubber industrial estate.