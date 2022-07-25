Move to establish industrial estate on 100 acres

TIRUNELVELI

Apart from using Tamil Nadu Small Industries Corporation’s unused buildings at Valliyoor to establish a full-fledged training centre for imparting entrepreneurship skills to youth, Speaker M. Appavu has proposed to create an industrial estate on 100 acres of land with the help of SIDCO (Tamil Nadu Small Industries Corporation Limited).

“Since Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu and Minister for Small Industries T.M. Anbarasan have agreed to start the industrial estate, they are expected to visit the site very soon,” he said after holding a discussion with officials from SIDCO, District Industries Centre and Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation here on Monday.

Collector V. Vishnu was present.

The objective was to establish an industrial estate at Valliyoor to promote marginal, small and medium industries by attracting a minimum of 100 investors.

Steps had been taken to establish a new industrial estate at Valliyoor, where 400 acres of land was available. While a Government Hospital would come up at the existing hospital complex, 100 acres out of the 400 acres available near the hospital would be use for the industrial estate.

As the unemployed youth, who are interested in starting business ventures were being given loans up to Rs. 2 crore with subsidy, they would be trained.

“Since the buildings on 3 acres of land belonging to TANSI remain unused for the past several years, we’ve planned to renovate these structures for housing the entrepreneurship training centre. The youth, who come up with their business plans, will be trained on availing loans with subsidy, setting up manufacturing units, marketing and selling their products in the markets across the country,” he said.

During the discussion with the officials, the Speaker said steps would be taken to create common effluent treatment plant in the upcoming industrial estate to reduce the investors’ burden and make the venture more attractive for the entrepreneurs.

He said a job fair would be organised at Francis Xavier Engineering College, Palayamkottai on August 6. Over 300 companies would participate to recruit candidates. Besides operating buses from various parts of Tirunelveli district to the job fair venue, free lunch would be provided to the participants, who should come to the job fair with all the certificates.

He said that construction of 504 houses at Valliyoor and 468 houses at Panagudi through Tamil Nadu Housing Board for the benefit of homeless poor would begin shortly.

Entrepreneur Sanjay Gunasingh of Bell Group of Companies, Former MP Vijila Sathyananth and District Panchayat councilor Solomon David were present.