More than 55,000 take up TNPSC Group II exam

As many as 55,185 candidates took the written exam for Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group II in the district on Saturday.

Candidates wrote exams in 224 centres across the district. As many as 55,185 candidates appeared for the exam against a total of 64,082 applicants, as 8,897 people (14%) did not turn up. The district recorded an attendance of 86%, officials said.

The district administration had made arrangements for the examination by deploying 224 inspecting officials, 58 mobile teams led by a Deputy Tahsildar and 12 flying squads headed by officials in the rank of Deputy Collector who were on rounds of the centeres to ensure fair conduct of examinations in the centres.The exam was held between 9.30 a.m. and 12.30 p.m.

Earlier, Collector S Aneesh Sekhar visited an examination centre at The American College in Madurai and inspected the arrangements.

Madurai North had the highest number of examination centres at 80, followed by Madurai South (70), Tirupparankundram (40), Usimalpatti (22) and Melur (12).