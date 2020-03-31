‘More number of mobile vegetable markets planned’

Ramanathapuram

Collector K Veera Raghava Rao has announced that the district administration would start operating more number of mobile vegetable markets here on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters after the launch of three vehicles carrying vegetables to sell them door-to-door to residents, he said that the objective was to prevent residents from stepping out of their homes in such times, when the COVID-19 virus was threatening the mankind across the globe.

The Tamil Nadu government had announced a number of people-friendly measures so that the virus chain can be broken and distanced. Moreover, the idea of personal distancing in public places was to ensure that the community spread was contained. The ideal move would be to stay indoors for the next 15 to 21 days unless there were any emergencies, the Collector suggested and commended the work of the doctors, para-medical teams, revenue and police officers and among others in preventing and fighting the COVID-19 in the district.

The district administration had opened up three make shift markets - at Raja School Grounds, New Bus Stand and at Pattinamkaathan respectively., where vendors would sell vegetables, fruits and flowers. The officers were in the process of identifying bigger and spacious locations in the district where in similar make shift markets can be opened, where the mandatory social distancing would also be possible.

With the cooperation and able diagnosis at the Government Hospital, the district had so far not reported any positive cases of COVID-19. At the same time, all the foreign returnees were kept under strict surveillance, Mr. Rao said and added that the officers who attended the review meeting at the Collectorate, were told to disseminate about the COVID-19 to the people and ensure that there was no panic.

The police for their part, made consistent appeals to the motorists not to venture out on their two-wheelers and cars. Unless there was any emergency, or the people had to attend to any essential services, they should stay indoors.

The political representatives including MP Nawaz Kani, MLA and former Minister Manikandan and others jointly appealed to the people to cooperate with the officials in fighting the COVID-19.