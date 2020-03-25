More makeshift vegetable markets to be opened

DINDIGUL

M. Vijayalakshmi, Collector, has announced that for the benefit of residents, four more makeshift vegetable markets would be opened from March 27.

After taking stock of the situation with the senior officials in the district, the Collector said that with curfew being clamped in the district as per the advise of the State government, public should stay indoors to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The district administration had noticed that there had been overcrowding at the Gandhi Market to buy vegetables by the public. Hence, in order to ensure that there was social distancing, which is mandatory for delinking and distancing from the COVID-19, it had been proposed to open temporary markets at 1. Palani Road Lorry terminal. 2. Mettupatti Boscu Ground, 3. Nagal Nagar Bharatipuram Sandai and 4. near the Round Road SMPM School.

Similarly, Ms. Vijayalakshmi also said that after examining the modalities, to ensure that people did not step out of their dwellings, grocery would be delivered at homes on order through WhatsApp numbers.

After working out the modalities, seven private vendors — Kannan Department Store, S V S Maligai, S V S Supermarket, G S Maligai, Eswari Stores, Sangamam Super Market and Sagar Super Market — in the district had been identified for door delivery of the commodities. Based on the response from the residents and the merchants, more such vendors would be added.

The objective of the government is to safe guard the residents from the COVID-19 pandemic and hence appealed to the people to cooperate by remaining indoors.

However, on the first day of the curfew, the police had tough time dealing with the youth as they were seen moving along the stretch on their two-wheelers. With a warning, many of the motorists were sent homes and the police warned of putting them behind bars.

The Forest Minister Dindigul C Srinivasan presided over a review meeting and directed the civic authorities to fumigate public places, including bus stands, railway station, markets, a press release said.