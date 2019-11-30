‘More human and social touch in the field of medicine needed’

MADURAI

There is a need for a more ‘human and social touch’ in the field of medicine today, said Collector T. G. Vinay while inaugurating a three-day workshop-cum-conference on ‘Newer frontiers in obstetrics and gynaecology’, organised by Madurai Obstetrics and Gynaecologists Association here on Saturday.

Elaborating on the health schemes available in Tamil Nadu, the Collector said the State provided the best and most affordable healthcare. “The innovations and the intervention mechanism that we use are the best in the country. We must continue to serve the poor and the marginalised,” he said.

Referring to the achievement of Tamil Nadu in ensuring 100% institutionalised deliveries, the Collector said village health nurses in some of the remotest parts actively followed up with tribal women to avoid complications during childbirth. Several women also got benefited under Dr. Muthulakshmi Maternity Benefit Scheme and were given protein mix, honey and dates to keep their haemoglobin levels high, he said.

“There is a need to protect doctors too these days. Many people think of doctors as gods and that they can do everything to save patients. That is not always the case and it sometimes leads to unrest. We need to remember that we have to protect our caregivers despite advancement in technology,” he said.

Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI) president-elect Alpesh Gandhi said the nationwide aim was to ensure that maternal mortality was reduced significantly. He said the three-day conference for obstetricians, gynaecologists and laparoscopic surgeons would offer a platform for skill enhancement for the delegates and students. He commended the association for continuously conducting the conference for 26 years.

Madurai Medical College Dean J. Sangumani said the labour ward at Government Rajaji Hospital performed between 30 and 40 deliveries each day and even regularly treated patients from Sivaganga and Theni.

N. Sumathi, organizing chairperson of the conference, said she hoped that the conference would shed light on new practices and inventive techniques using quality tools. A workshop on pre-natal diagnostics was held on the first day of the conference on Friday.