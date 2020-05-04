Monitoring committees formed in Tirunelveli district

TIRUNELVELI

Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish has formed monitoring committees in all urban and the rural local bodies to monitor the returning of outsiders from other districts or the States to their native places in the COVID – 19 outbreak and subsequent isolation of the newcomers.

According to Ms. Shilpa, who inaugurated a round-the-clock control room for these monitoring committees at the Collectorate on Monday, the district administration had deployed monitoring committees comprising of volunteers and the panchayat secretaries in all 204 village panchayats and the urban local bodies to monitor the entry of outsiders, especially people from other districts, States and the foreign countries, and inform immediately to the officials concerned for appropriate action.

Moreover, these monitoring committees would also create awareness among the public of maintaining ‘physical distancing’ while getting assistances or buying essential commodities in the ration shops or in the vegetable shops as part of anti-COVID -19 operations.

The Committees would ensure proper 14-day ‘home quarantine’ of those who had come to their native places from other districts or States or countries and the public wearing masks as they come out for buying essential commodities.

They would prepare the schools or the community halls in their areas for quarantine if they cannot be quarantined in their houses and ensure the proper supply of food and medicines to those are in quarantine.

The Committee, after informing the officials concerned about the arrival of outsiders, would make arrangements for screening the newcomers and create awareness among their family members of quarantining one of their family members as they had returned home from other districts or States. They would also inform the officials if the quarantined people violate the self-isolation, Ms. Shilpa said.

After inaugurating the information centre at the Collectorate, the Collector handed over the COVID – 19 awareness handbooks to the members of these committees.