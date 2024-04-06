Modi’s rule is only for corporate not for disadvantaged, says TNCC chief

April 06, 2024 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

While the BJP government at the Centre is protecting the corporate by extending all supports and incentives, there is no guarantee for the safety of the deprived, farmers, women, children and the workers, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai said.

Addressing a public meeting organised in Palayamkottai to canvass votes for Congress party’s candidate for Tirunelveli constituency C. Robret Bruce on Saturday night, Mr. Selvaperunthagai said there was no guarantee for the safety of women, children, farmers, workers and the deprived under the rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi while the wellbeing of the Corporate world was guaranteed by the Prime Minister himself. After promising the ordinary Indians of improving their livelihood, the anti-people policies of the Modi-led government had created poverty, unemployment, loss of jobs etc.

Hence, the Tamils should vote for protecting the present and future generation by defeating the fascist forces democratically through the ballot on April 19. The candidates of the BJP and the AIADMK should be gifted crushing defeat and they should forfeit their deposits

Highlighting the poll manifesto of the Congress, the TNCC president said the unemployed youth would get an annual assistance of ₹1 lakh up to the age of 25 while the women would be given ₹1 lakh per year besides the State Government’s ‘Mahalir Urimai Thogai’ of ₹1,000 a month.

“When the 30 lakh-odd vacancies in the Central Government is filled-up, 50% of the posts will be reserved for women. Hence, the voters should back INDIA Bloc candidates,” Mr. Selvaperunthagai appealed.

He also charged that the Modi-led Union Government was waging war against Tamil Nadu Government by not giving its due share in the taxes.

Minister for Finance Thangam Thennarasu, who termed the upcoming Parliamentary polls as the ‘most challenging and unprecedented battle’, said the electorate, who believe in democracy, should strengthen the INDIA bloc by supporting its candidates fielded for the election. Those who were supporting the British colonial rule and even apologized to them for participating in the freedom struggle were projecting themselves as patriots and nationalists while the real freedom fighters were being portrayed as anti-nationals for raising their voice for the poor. Hence, the democratic forces should win this battle while the fascist forces should be trashed through ballots.

“Those who were mute spectators to the mid-December floods and refused to give not even a rupee to the flood-hit are now seeking your votes. At the same time, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin who gave ₹6,000 as flood relief to the affected population is also seeking your votes. I appeal to you to show your gratitude through your votes by backing the Congress candidate fielded in Tirunelveli constituency,” Mr. Thangam Thennarasu appealed.

Nanguneri MLA Ruby R. Manoharan said detoxification for the toxicity infused by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP during his 10-year-rule would take another decade. While he was flying out to the foreign countries and liberally giving financial assistance to other countries, he adamantly refused to meet the violence-hit Manipur population and flood-affected Tamils in December last.

“Hence, the Tamils should teach a fitting lesson to Mr. Modi and the BJP,” Mr. Manoharan appealed.

All India Congress secretary Srivalla Prasad, Tirunelveli MP S. Gnanathiraviam, Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab, former minister R. Dhanushkodi Adityan, former MP K.V. Thangkabalu, former minister T. P. M. Mohideen Khan and Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi general secretary Thamimun Ansari spoke.