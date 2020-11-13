MLA donates rice to homes

Madurai

Central MLA P.T.R.P Thiagarajan, along with his family members, donated rice to three homes in the city on Friday, ahead of Deepavali.

The MLA donated 100 kg rice to each of the three homes - the Home for persons with mental illness at Aruldosspuram, run by M.S. Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation; AMK Sevai Maiyam at Simmakkal; and an orphanage run by Madurai Corporation at Dhanappa Mudhali Street.

K.S.P. Janardhan Babu of M.S. Chellamuthu Trust said there were 50 inmates at the home in Aruldosspuram. “The homeless people with mental illness are the most neglected sections of the society who need utmost attention,” he said.

Although the government provided minimal financial support for the inmates, there was a need for regular supply of groceries for the home, he said. “Students can also volunteer to take care of the elderly inmates,” he added.