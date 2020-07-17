MKU to remain closed for three days

The Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) campus will be closed till Monday, said Vice-Chancellor M. Krishnan after two persons from the Directorate of Distance Education (DDE) department tested positive for COVID-19.

The university administration had issued a circular regarding the closure of the university including the administrative block, here on Friday.

The V-C said that extensive disinfection will take place in the university campus over the next three days.

He added that 20 people, who interacted with the two positive patients will be tested over the course of the next three days to determine if they too have COVID-19.

“People who are symptomatic are requested to stay back at home and quarantine themselves. They do not have to come to the university and present any letters of leave. It is important now, more than ever, to ensure that we are careful about any potential spread,” he said.

The V-C added that regular disinfection activities have been taking place in the university every alternate week.

Mr. Krishnan added that anyone else who had interacted with those who have tested positive for the virus can come forward to get tested.