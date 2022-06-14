Madurai

MKU to follow quota policy for admission 

Following objections raised by political parties against The School of Biotechnology of Madurai Kamaraj University trying to implement 10% reservation under Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota, the university Vice-Chancellor, J. Kumar, has clarified that the School of Biotechnology would follow the 69% reservation of Tamil Nadu Government.

Madurai MP, Su. Venkatesan, and Pattali Makkal Katchi, had objected to the implementation of EWS.

In a statement, the Vice-Chancellor has written a letter to Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology, which supports the M. Sc. Biotechnology programme in the university, insisting that the University would follow 69% reservation for the admissions followed by Tamil Nadu Government. 

The course is offered since 1985.

A notification was issued by the DBT, New Delhi with a reservation of seats as per Government of India reservation rules in their website.

The statement said that as per the reservation in Tamil Nadu, the seat matrix submitted to DBT: M.Sc (Biotechnology) sanctioned strength of the course: 30 seats -- OBC 31% -  9 students, BC 30% - 9 students, MBC 20 % - 6 students, SC 18%- 5 students and  ST 1% - 1 student.


