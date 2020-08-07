MKU takes steps for smooth transition to digital learning

Madurai Kamaraj University University (MKU) through its Educational Multimedia Research Centre (EMRC) is facilitating smoother transition to the world of digital learning and teaching by offering assistance to both students and teaching staff on usage of various online platforms and study material.
Registrar (in-charge), MKU, V. S. Vasantha, said that teachers and students were now uploading their material completely online.
“Attendance, study material, teaching and incorporation of different file types including audio and video may be new to several teachers and students. EMRC’s role is to facilitate media studies and create online content. Those who require assistance can contact the Centre,” she says.
The Registrar (in-charge) adds that several persons including students and professors have contacted the university regarding how one must access platforms like SWAYAM (Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds) which is the Ministry of Education’s e-learning platform. Apart from this, the university was using platforms like Google Meet for live classes and their own website and application for uploading of seminars, academic papers, powerpoint presentations and videos.
“The University is ready to share all the video content it has created for undergraduate courses to all teachers and students,” she said.
