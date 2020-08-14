Madurai

MKU submits report on answer sheet scandal

Madurai Kamaraj University has submitted a status report on the recent answer sheet scandal to the office of Governor and Chancellor Banwarilal Purohit.

On August 8, Vice-Chancellor M. Krishnan said there were irregularities in the conduct of semester examinations by the Directorate of Distance Education (DDE). He said there were malpractices at some distance learning centres in Kerala. Answer scripts written at home were allowed to be inserted into answer sheet bundles during the semester exams and there were discrepancies in 29 answer scripts, he said.

Speaking to The Hindu on Friday, the VC said the status report had details on investigations undertaken by the university till date. "We will comb through close to one lakh answer scripts to check for discrepancies. If the number is high, we will approach the police,” he said.

The Exam and Disciplinary Committee, a high-level panel of syndicate members, would meet on August 21 to discuss the progress of investigation. “Action has not been taken against any employee yet. We will discuss this aspect also,” he said.

