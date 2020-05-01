MKU Registrar in-charge resigns

Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) Registrar in-charge N. Sankar tendered his resignation on Friday afternoon after serving for about five months in office.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Sankar said that he wants to get back to his life of teaching and science. “I want to get back to my routine job of teaching and research - two things that I enjoy immensely. I have done justice to the chair I occupy,” he said.

The last person to permanently hold the post of MKU Registrar was V. Chinniah who retired in June 2019. Ever since, two registrars in-charge have been appointed by the administration. Although the administration called for initial scrutiny of candidates for the post in June, interviews for the post have been postponed at least three times.

In January 2020, the university decided to re-advertise for the post of registrar after interviewing 16 candidates as the Syndicate members found the candidates unsatisfactory.

MKU Vice-Chancellor (V-C) M. Krishnan said that if it was not for COVID-19, the administration would have found a permanent replacement for the position. “Unfortunately, we have to wait until Monday to appoint someone to take the position temporarily after consulting with the Syndicate,” he said.

He added that during his tenure, Mr. Sankar had cooperated well.