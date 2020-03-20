Madurai

MKU professor receives award

Madurai Kamaraj University professor S. Nagarathinam receiving award from President Ram Nath Kovind.

S. Nagarathinam, Head, Department of Communications of Madurai Kamaraj University, has won a national award for ‘Science and Technology Communication’ for 2019 and received it from President Ram Nath Kovind during National Science Day celebrations on February 28.

Vice-Chancellor M. Krishnan said his contribution to science and technology communication was immense.

Mr. Nagarathinam won a cash prize of ₹2 lakh. The professor highlighted conservation works undertaken at waterbodies, a release said.

