MKU professor receives award

S. Nagarathinam, Head, Department of Communications of Madurai Kamaraj University, has won a national award for ‘Science and Technology Communication’ for 2019 and received it from President Ram Nath Kovind during National Science Day celebrations on February 28.
Vice-Chancellor M. Krishnan said his contribution to science and technology communication was immense.
Mr. Nagarathinam won a cash prize of ₹2 lakh. The professor highlighted conservation works undertaken at waterbodies, a release said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.